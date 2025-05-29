 Skip navigation
Colts set for joint practices with Packers, Ravens

  
May 29, 2025

The Colts are set for joint practices with a couple of teams this summer.

Head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that the team will be hosting the Packers ahead of their August 16 preseason game against the NFC North team. The full details of the work will be announced at a later date.

They are also set to head to Baltimore for some work with the Ravens before their August 7 game against their fellow AFC club. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the logistics are still being worked out, but that they are likely to have one day of practice work.

The Colts close the preseason with a trip to Cincinnati and Steichen left the door open for more joint work ahead of that contest.