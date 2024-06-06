Colts sign Adonai Mitchell, have entire draft class under contract

The Colts have signed all of their draft picks.

Work on that front concluded on Thursday when they signed wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The second-round pick was the ninth and final member of the class to sign their four-year rookie deals with the AFC South club.

Mitchell caught 93 passes for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns in 35 games at Texas. That led some to project he would go higher than 52nd overall and Colts General Manager Chris Ballard called reports about questions about Mitchell’s attitude “bullshit” in the wake of the selection.

Mitchell also took issue with where he was drafted and said that he chose No. 10 as a way to remind himself that 10 receivers were drafted ahead of him this year. If that motivation helps Mitchell thrive in the pros, Ballard might wind up singing a happier tune about what led him to Indianapolis.