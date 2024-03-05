Colts sign C Jack Anderson to contract extension

The Colts signed center Jack Anderson to a contract extension Tuesday, the team announced.

Anderson, 25, played one game last season, seeing action on six special teams snaps.

The Bills made Anderson a seventh-round pick in 2021, and he spent part of his rookie season on their practice squad before the Eagles signed him. He appeared in two games, with one start, with the Eagles.

He played 12 games with two starts with the Giants in 2022.