Colts sign Laquon Treadwell

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has found a new team.

The Colts announced that they have signed Treadwell to their 90-man roster on Wednesday. They waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Xavier Wright in a corresponding move.

Treadwell caught one pass for 16 yards in five appearances for the Ravens last season. He spent 2022 with the Seahawks, 2021 with the Jaguars, and 2020 for the Falcons after playing his first four seasons with the Vikings. He has 111 catches for 1,242 yards and five touchdowns for his career.

Treadwell, who was a Vikings first-round pick in 2016, joins Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, and Anthony Gould at receiver in Indianapolis.