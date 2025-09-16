Colts sign LB Austin Ajiake to 53-man roster

The Colts have added a player from their practice squad to the active roster.

Indianapolis announced linebacker Austin Ajiake has been signed to the 53.

Ajiake was elevated from the practice squad for the Week 1 win over Miami. He had two total tackles, playing nine defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.

He spent most of last season on Indianapolis’ practice squad. He’s also spent time with the Packers, Raiders, and Broncos.

To replace Ajiake’s spot on the practice squad, the Cats have signed center Jimmy Morrissey to the group. He’s previously spent time with the Giants, Texans, and Raiders, appearing in 14 career games.