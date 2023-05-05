 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts sign seven draft picks, 15 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 5, 2023 05:12 AM
nbc_simms_tier3teamsv2_230501
May 1, 2023 12:55 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the Bills, Bears, Bengals, Colts, Raiders, Giants, Buccaneers and Cardinals to evaluate each team's draft selections.

The Colts cleared room on their roster for incoming rookies by cutting nine players this week and they announced the signing of 22 rookies on Thursday.

Seven of those rookies were drafted by the team last week. Fifth-round cornerback Darius Rush, fifth-round safety Daniel Scott, fifth-round tight end Will Mallory, fifth-round running back Evan Hull, sixth-round defensive end Titus Leo, seventh-round cornerback Jaylon Jones, and seventh-round tackle Jake Witt have all agreed to four-year deals with the Colts.

Five picks, including first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson, remain unsigned in Indianapolis.

The rest of Thursday’s signings were players who went undrafted this year. They are Holy Cross linebacker Liam Anderson, Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest, Elon cornerback Cole Coleman, Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor, Virginia State running back Darius Hagans, Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Johnny King, BYU guard Harris Lachance, Campbell safety Aaron Maddox, Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin, Tiffin cornerback Tyler Richardson, Kansas defensive tackle Caleb Sampson, Maine wide receiver Zavier Scott, Wyoming running back Titus Swen, Colorado defensive end Guy Thomas, and Carson-Newman wide receiver Braxton Westfield.