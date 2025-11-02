 Skip navigation
Colts’ six turnovers hand Steelers a 27-20 win

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:20 PM

The Colts had four turnovers in their first eight games. They had six on Sunday.

The Steelers also had five sacks of Daniel Jones, who threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles. Josh Downs also muffed a punt that the Steelers recovered. The Steelers scored 24 points off the Colts’ miscues.

Pittsburgh won 27-20 in a game that wasn’t that close.

The Steelers are 5-3 and the Colts 7-2.

Jones, who entered Sunday having thrown three interceptions this season, completed 31 of 50 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown. Jonathan Taylor managed only 45 yards on 14 carries. Michael Pittman caught nine passes for 115 yards and Alec Pierce had six for 115.

The Colts outgained the Steelers 368 to 225 but gave it away.

Indianapolis scored 10 points in the final 4:30, including a field goal with nine seconds left to make the score look better.

Aaron Rodgers was 25-of-35 for 203 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Warren ran 31 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Calvin Austin caught five passes for 56 yards.