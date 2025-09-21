Colts stretch lead to 20-6 before halftime

The Colts have a comfortable halftime lead as they try to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Spencer Shrader’s 36-yard field goal on the final play of the first half pushed the Colts to a 20-6 lead over the Titans. Shrader’s make capped a run of three straight missed field goals.

Titans kicker Joey Slye had two of them and they were both long tries. He missed a 64-yarder and then had a 62-yard try blocked by Colts defensive lineman Grover Stewart. The second kick came after the Titans were penalized for delay of game coming out of back-to-back timeouts on a third-and-1. The series of errors gave the Colts a chance to push their lead to 14 points.

Slye is the first kicker to try multiple 60-yard kicks in a game since Wil Lutz in 2022.

Daniel Jones is 10-of-16 for 141 yards and he’s run three times for 25 yards in another efficient performance to kick off his Colts run. Running back Jonathan Taylor scored his first rushing touchdown of the year and the Colts defense kicked off the scoring when Kenny Moore returned an interception for a 32-yard score.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward was also sacked twice, which pushes his league-high total to 13 on the season. He was 9-of-18 for 104 yards when he wasn’t sacked and he’ll need to catch fire if the Titans are going to avoid an 0-3 start.