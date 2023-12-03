Colts strike right back, tie Titans 7-7 in first quarter

The Titans needed four plays to open Sunday’s game with a touchdown, but the Colts were even quicker.

Gardner Minshew hit wide receiver Alec Pierce for a 39-yard touchdown on the Colts’ third offensive play of the game. The quick strike means that the game is tied 7-7 with 12:05 left to play in the first quarter.

It’s Pierce’s first touchdown of the season.

The Colts started the drive near midfield thanks to a long kickoff return by Isaiah McKenzie, but appeared to be going nowhere after two short gains. The second one was a catch by tight end Will Mallory, who got blown up by Titans safety K’Von Wallace. Wallace celebrated by walking toward the Colts sideline and pointing, which led to a taunting penalty that helped set up Pierce’s score.

We’ll see if the Titans keep the shootout going from here.