Colts TE Kylen Granson will wear Guardian Cap during regular season

Several Colts players wore Guardian Caps during the preseason. At least one will wear the external helmet padding during the regular season.

Tight end Kylen Granson said Thursday that he plans to keep using it.

“At one point people thought seatbelts were fucking stupid,” Granson said, via Kyle Boyd of TheAthletic.com.

Granson suffered a concussion in 2023. He said he’d use the Guardian Cap even if he hadn’t. His concern is his long-term health.

For plenty of players, aesthetics will get in the way. The NFL currently has several position specific helmets that are, per the league, safer than a traditional helmet with a Guardian Cap. (Of course, those helmets could end up being even safer with a Guardian Cap.)

Still, if it makes the game safer for the players, why not consider it? Plenty of fans will complain. Let them. They’re not the ones whose long-term health is compromised by the sport.