NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Colts TE Kylen Granson will wear Guardian Cap during regular season

  
Published August 29, 2024 01:42 PM

Several Colts players wore Guardian Caps during the preseason. At least one will wear the external helmet padding during the regular season.

Tight end Kylen Granson said Thursday that he plans to keep using it.

“At one point people thought seatbelts were fucking stupid,” Granson said, via Kyle Boyd of TheAthletic.com.

Granson suffered a concussion in 2023. He said he’d use the Guardian Cap even if he hadn’t. His concern is his long-term health.

For plenty of players, aesthetics will get in the way. The NFL currently has several position specific helmets that are, per the league, safer than a traditional helmet with a Guardian Cap. (Of course, those helmets could end up being even safer with a Guardian Cap.)

Still, if it makes the game safer for the players, why not consider it? Plenty of fans will complain. Let them. They’re not the ones whose long-term health is compromised by the sport.