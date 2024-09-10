Colts to place CB JuJu Brents on IR with knee injury

The Colts likely won’t have one of their key defensive players for the rest of 2024.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, cornerback JuJu Brents is going to be placed on IR due to a knee injury suffered in the team’s Week 1 loss to Houston.

But while Rapoport notes the injury is season-ending, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star notes that the team will see if he has a chance to come back at the end of the season.

Brents, 24, was a second-round pick last year. He appeared in nine games with eight starts, finishing with 43 total tackles, six passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

He was on the field for 79 percent of the Colts defensive snaps in Week 1 and had seven total tackles.