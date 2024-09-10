 Skip navigation
Packers won't place Love on IR for MCL sprain
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Colts to place CB JuJu Brents on IR with knee injury

  
Published September 10, 2024 04:04 PM

The Colts likely won’t have one of their key defensive players for the rest of 2024.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, cornerback JuJu Brents is going to be placed on IR due to a knee injury suffered in the team’s Week 1 loss to Houston.

But while Rapoport notes the injury is season-ending, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star notes that the team will see if he has a chance to come back at the end of the season.

Brents, 24, was a second-round pick last year. He appeared in nine games with eight starts, finishing with 43 total tackles, six passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

He was on the field for 79 percent of the Colts defensive snaps in Week 1 and had seven total tackles.