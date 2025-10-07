 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Colts to sign K Michael Badgley

  
Published October 7, 2025 02:39 PM

The Colts have found a veteran replacement for kicker Spencer Shrader.

Per a report from NFL Media, Indianapolis is signing Michael Badgley to its active roster.

Badgley, 30, spent last season on Detroit’s injured reserve after suffering a torn hamstring in July.

Badgley last kicked for Detroit in 2023, hitting all four of his field goals and 13-of-15 extra points in four games.

This will be Badgley’s second stint with the Colts, as he kicked in 12 games for the club in 2021.

In 64 career games since 2018, Badgley has hit 82.4 percent of his field goals and 96 percent of his extra points.

Shrader is out for the season after suffering torn ligaments in his knee during the Week 5 win over the Raiders.