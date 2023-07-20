Colts unveil black helmets, alternate uniforms

The Colts have unveiled a new look for the 2023 season.

The team will wear new alternate uniforms that include black helmets for their Week Seven home game against the Browns. It is the first time that the Colts will wear black helmets.

Blue remains the color of the jerseys, but the team says that their “Indiana Nights” look is the first time an NFL team has featured a heather pattern. The team’s announcement also says that the combination of black and blue in the uniforms is meant to evoke the look of the “Indiana night sky.”

According to the announcement, they are only scheduled to wear the alternate look for the Week Seven game.