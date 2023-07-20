 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jeimer Candelario
Pickups of the Day: Candelario Can Help You
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies
Yankees’ Harrison Bader leaves with bruised ribs after being hit by pitch
SPORTS-FBC-NORTHWESTERN-HAZING-TB
Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jeimer Candelario
Pickups of the Day: Candelario Can Help You
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies
Yankees’ Harrison Bader leaves with bruised ribs after being hit by pitch
SPORTS-FBC-NORTHWESTERN-HAZING-TB
Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts unveil black helmets, alternate uniforms

  
Published July 20, 2023 10:15 AM

The Colts have unveiled a new look for the 2023 season.

The team will wear new alternate uniforms that include black helmets for their Week Seven home game against the Browns. It is the first time that the Colts will wear black helmets.

Blue remains the color of the jerseys, but the team says that their “Indiana Nights” look is the first time an NFL team has featured a heather pattern. The team’s announcement also says that the combination of black and blue in the uniforms is meant to evoke the look of the “Indiana night sky.”

According to the announcement, they are only scheduled to wear the alternate look for the Week Seven game.