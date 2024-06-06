Colts waive C Jack Anderson, place S Daniel Scott on IR `

The Colts signed cornerback cornerback Clay Fields III and wide receiver Derek Slywka on Thursday, the team announced. Both are undrafted free agents.

To make room for the signings, the Colts placed safety Daniel Scott on injured reserve and waived center Jack Anderson.

Fields participated in the Colts’ veteran and rookie minicamps on a tryout basis. He went undrafted after playing 11 games, with five starts, at Chattanooga last season when he totaled 49 tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed and one interception.

Slywka participated in the Colts’ veteran minicamp on a tryout basis. He went undrafted after seeing action in 34 career games as a defensive back at Ithaca College, where he compiled 119 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 30 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks.

Scott spent the entire 2023 season on the team’s injured reserve list. He was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2023 draft after appearing in 49 career games with 28 starts at California.

Anderson has played 15 career games with three starts in his time with the Colts (2023), Giants (2022-23), Eagles (2021-22) and Bills (2021).

In 2023, he saw action in one game with Indianapolis. Anderson was originally selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech.