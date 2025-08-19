Colts will ride with Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson as Week 1 starter

Another day, another Week 1 starting quarterback has been named.

According to NFL Media, Daniel Jones has gotten the nod over Anthony Richardson.

It’s a stunning move, given the investment the Colts made just two years ago in Richardson. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Jones, the sixth pick in 2019, was cut by the Giants at his request after he was benched for business reasons, arising from his injury guarantee for 2025. He joined the Vikings’ practice squad. For the postseason, he was elevated to the active roster.

He made a business decision to pick the Colts, on a one-year, $14 million deal. So far, it has paid off. Jones has won the training-camp competition. He’ll start for the Colts when they open the season on September 7, against the Dolphins.

He’ll become the sixth different Week 1 starter since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck in August 2019. It’s been Jacoby Brissett (2019), Philip Rivers (2020), Carson Wentz (2021), Matt Ryan (2022), and Richardson (2023-24). Now, it’s Daniel Jones.