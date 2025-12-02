 Skip navigation
Colts worked out Justin Tucker before signing Blake Grupe

  
Published December 2, 2025 05:41 PM

The Colts signed kicker Blake Grupe to their practice squad on Tuesday but not before working out Justin Tucker.

Tucker served a 10-game suspension to start this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Since he was reinstated, Tucker also had a tryout with the Saints before they signed Cade York.

Tucker, a five-time first-team All-Pro, was accused by multiple women of misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. He denied the allegations, and he was never charged criminally nor sued civilly.

In his career since entering the league in 2013, Tucker made 88.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 98.4 percent of his extra points. However, during the 2024 season, Tucker made only 24-of-32 field-goal attempts, with his 73.3 percent field goal success rate ranked 32nd in the league.

Maddux Trujillo joined Tucker and Grupe in the Colts’ tryout on Tuesday. Trujillo signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent this spring and stayed with the team through training camp.