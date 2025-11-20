 Skip navigation
Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne on Alec Pierce: His arrow and price tag are going up

  
Published November 20, 2025 09:58 AM

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is in the final year of his rookie contract and he’s setting himself up for a nice payday on his second deal.

Pierce led the league in yards per catch during the 2024 season and he’s doing the same this year as an integral part of the league’s highest-scoring team. Pierce has shown that he can be more than just a deep threat as wel.

With 28 catches in eight games, Pierce is averaging more catches per game than he did in his first three seasons due to what he calls “a better chance to showcase” his full complement of skills. That evolution of his game is why teammate Michael Pittman feels “the price just keeps going up” if the Colts can’t get an extension done with Pierce in the near future. Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne agrees with that assessment.

“His arrow is going up,” Wayne said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Just like his price tag.”

If Pierce continues on this track, he will be one of the top free agents available if he hits the open market next March but the Colts will have a chance to keep that from happening if they move quickly.