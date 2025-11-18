 Skip navigation
Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.: I prefer when people underestimate us

  
Published November 18, 2025 10:46 AM

The Colts are 8-2 and well rested as they come off of their bye week, but they aren’t favored to win in Week 12.

DraftKings currently has the Chiefs installed as three-point favorites for Sunday afternoon’s game at Arrowhead Stadium and some other sportsbooks have the home team as 3.5-point favorites at this point in the week. That’s just fine with Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman noted on Monday that preseason predictions for the Colts did not view them as a contender for the top seed in the AFC and he said that being seen as underdogs suits the team well.

“I would personally rather people underestimate us, just because it gives us that edge. For whatever reason, people don’t want to believe,” Pittman said, via Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. “At the beginning of the season, there were experts telling us we were only going to win three games, and we saw that.”

The Colts have outperformed the early expectations, but Pittman said “we’ve gotta know that our work isn’t done” and a trip to Arrowhead is a good reminder of the kinds of games the Colts will have to keep winning if they’re going to turn their strong start into a strong finish.