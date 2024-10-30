Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. learned of QB change from social media

Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.

For the Colts, who are trying their damnedest not to be dysfunctional, the handling of the benching of quarterback Anthony Richardson was far from ideal. The players didn’t find out from the coaching staff; receiver Michael Pittman Jr. — a captain — learned about the move on social media.

That’s what Pittman said Wednesday, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com.

Yes, the players are usually off on Tuesday. But their phones still work. And it makes sense for them to hear about such an important move from the team, not from Twitter.

Does it matter? It’s evidence of things not working in the ideal way.

You know, like the quarterback tapping out of a game because he was tired.

The Colts hope the quarterback change will propel them to the postseason. The way the change was handled shows that the organization remains a click of two away from operating like the best teams in the NFL operate.