nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. learned of QB change from social media

  
Published October 30, 2024 02:21 PM

Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.

For the Colts, who are trying their damnedest not to be dysfunctional, the handling of the benching of quarterback Anthony Richardson was far from ideal. The players didn’t find out from the coaching staff; receiver Michael Pittman Jr. — a captain — learned about the move on social media.

That’s what Pittman said Wednesday, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com.

Yes, the players are usually off on Tuesday. But their phones still work. And it makes sense for them to hear about such an important move from the team, not from Twitter.

Does it matter? It’s evidence of things not working in the ideal way.

You know, like the quarterback tapping out of a game because he was tired.

The Colts hope the quarterback change will propel them to the postseason. The way the change was handled shows that the organization remains a click of two away from operating like the best teams in the NFL operate.