Commanders 2023 third-round pick Ricky Stromberg hopes to sign with a team in mid-season

  
Published September 3, 2024 05:44 AM

One of the most disappointing picks in the 2023 NFL draft was center Ricky Stromberg, whom the Commanders have already released just a year after picking him in the third round. But Stromberg is hoping his career hasn’t ended.

Stromberg is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee but hopes to be ready to play by mid-season, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

After clearing waivers and reaching an injury settlement with the Commanders, Stromberg is an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team. A team will need to see him work out and pass a physical before signing him, but if he can do that by the middle of the year he might be able to find a team willing to give him a longer look, likely on the practice squad.

Stromberg was the first-team All-SEC center for Arkansas in 2022, but his history of knee injuries is a significant concern. He’ll hope to convince some team he can get healthy and stay healthy.