Commanders activate Efe Obada off IR

The Commanders will have one of their key depth pieces on defense back for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Washington has activated defensive end Efe Obada off of injured reserve.

Obada had been sidelined by a knee injury. He was a full participant on all three injury reports this week. Now that Obada has been activated, Washington has removed his questionable designation and he is expected to play.

In 17 games last year, Obada recorded 4.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and eight QB hits.

As a corresponding move, Washington released defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson.

Additionally, the Commanders have elevated cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.