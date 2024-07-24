 Skip navigation
Commanders activate Johnny Newton

  
Published July 24, 2024 09:36 AM

Commanders rookie defensive tackle Johnny Newton has hit the field at training camp.

Newton was placed on the non-football injury list to open camp, but head coach Dan Quinn announced on Wednesday morning that he has passed his physical and been cleared to begin practicing with the team.

Newton had surgery on both feet this offseason and the Commanders selected him the second round of the draft in between the operations. He will join Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the defensive line in Washington this season.

While Newton is good to go, defensive end Efe Obada will need more time before he hits the field. Obada went on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday as he works his way back from a fractured leg.