Timeline of Dolphins' dysfunction is big concern
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Commanders announce 2025 training camp schedule

  
Published July 2, 2025 11:51 AM

The Commanders have announced their 2025 training camp schedule with limited opportunities for fans to watch practice.

Washington will host three open practices to the general public and three practices open to season ticket members. All six practices will be held at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Va.

The three open sessions will be held on July 27, July 29, and Aug. 2. The season ticket member practices will be on July 28, July 31, and Aug. 4.

While practices are free to attend, fans will need to claim a free ticket via the team’s website, where fans can also claim a parking pass.

Additionally, the Commanders noted the club will have a joint practice with the Patriots on Aug. 6 in Foxborough, Mass., that fans in the area may attend.