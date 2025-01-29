 Skip navigation
Commanders assistant QB coach David Blough drawing interest from Jets, Jags, Bears

  
January 29, 2025

David Blough made the jump from player to coach in 2024 and he may be taking a leap up the ladder in his new field in 2025.

Blough, who spent time with four teams as a player from 2019-2023, worked as the Commanders’ assistant quarterbacks this season. Jayden Daniels’s stellar rookie season has helped put him into the mix for jobs with several other teams.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets and Jaguars have requested interviews with Blough for their quarterback coach positions. The Bears have also requested permission to speak with Blough about becoming their pass game coordinator.

Any of those moves would make for a rapid rise for a coach in his second year and Blough will remain a coach to watch for future moves if he winds up staying in Washington for a second season.