Commanders bringing back gold pants this season

The Commanders will be sporting uniforms that hearken back to earlier times in the franchise’s history at times this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they are bringing gold pants back into the fold. The team last wore gold pants in Week 17 of the 2018 season, which was before the name of the team was changed to the Commanders.

Washington regularly wore gold pants through the 1978 season and then used them sparingly until they were brought back as a regular part of the rotation in 2010. The move to bring them back comes during an offseason that has seen some renewed discussion about the team’s name, although switching it is not a primary focus at the moment.

The Commanders did not say when they will be donning the gold pants, but said they plan to release their scheduled uniform choices later this summer.