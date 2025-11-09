 Skip navigation
Commanders’ Daron Payne ejected for punching Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown

  
Published November 9, 2025 05:31 PM

The Commanders are getting their butts kicked today in Washington, and tempers are boiling over.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter, and as players walked toward the sideline afterward, Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne punched Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Payne was ejected.

After the penalty the Lions went for two and David Montgomery ran it in, giving Detroit a 22-3 lead.

Then the Commanders’ other starting defensive tackle, Javon Kinlaw, was flagged for making contact with an official. That resulted in a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff, and Kinlaw was lucky he wasn’t ejected, too.

On the next drive the Commanders marched down the field to score their first touchdown of the game and cut the Lions’ lead to 22-10.