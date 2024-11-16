 Skip navigation
Commanders-Eagles attracts 14.4 million on Amazon Prime

  
Published November 15, 2024 07:29 PM

It took some time, but streaming-only games are starting to outpace cable-only games.

The week began with Dolphins-Rams drawing only 12.2 million viewers for an ESPN-only game. Three days later, Commanders-Eagles attracted 14.42 million for Amazon Prime.

That’s an 11-percent increase over last year’s Week 11 Bengals-Ravens game, which drew 12.98 million.

Thursday Night Football is now averaging 13.2 million viewers for 2024. It’s a major jump over the full-season average for the first year of the Amazon Prime package, which averaged only 9.58 million.

Did the NFL get ahead of the curve or did the NFL help force the curve? It doesn’t matter, because NFL fans have a knack for finding NFL games, wherever they might be.