Commanders fire offensive line coach John Matsko

Two months into the offseason, the Commanders are firing their offensive line coach.

Commanders offensive line coach John Matsko was informed by head coach Ron Rivera today that the team is going in another direction, according to multiple reports.

There’s been no explanation of the unusual timing. Assistant coaches get fired all the time, but they typically get fired in January or February, not March.

The 72-year-old Matsko has been Rivera’s offensive line coach for Rivera’s entire head-coaching career: Rivera hired Matsko to be the Panthers’ offensive line coach in 2011, kept him on the staff until Rivera left Carolina in 2019, and then hired Matsko to be Washington’s offensive line coach in 2020.