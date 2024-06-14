 Skip navigation
Commanders first-round QB Jayden Daniels signs his rookie deal

  
Published June 14, 2024 04:11 PM

Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, has agreed to terms with the Commanders on his rookie deal.

The quarterback’s four-year deal is worth $37.75 million fully guaranteed and includes a $24.3 million signing bonus. The deal also has a fifth-year option.

With Bears quarterback Caleb Williams still unsigned, Daniels becomes the highest draft pick to sign in the Class of 2024.

The Commanders are making Daniels earn the job, but barring injury, he will be Washington’s eighth different Week 1 quarterback in as many seasons.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last season at LSU, completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.