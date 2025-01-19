 Skip navigation
Commanders G Sam Cosmi has torn ACL

  
Published January 19, 2025 06:28 PM

It was already known that Commanders guard Sam Cosmi’s knee injury would keep him out for the balance of the postseason. He’ll likely be out even longer than that.

The team announced on Sunday that Cosmi suffered a torn ACL.

A second-round pick in Cosmi, 25, became a full-time, full-season starter in 2023. He’s under contract through 2027, with a $15.5 million salary in 2025 guaranteed for injury.

Cosmi’s surgery and rehab will likely consume all of the offseason, and multiple weeks into the 2025 regular season.

Trent Scott replaced Cosmi on Saturday night against the Lions. Scott will be the likely starter next Sunday, as the Commanders face the Eagles for a berth in Super Bowl LXIX.