Commanders have no timeline for considering a name change

The euphoria over the sale of the Commanders has caused reality to distort.

Throughout social media, there are tweets and graphics indicating that the team will consider changing its name after the season. The truth, we’re told, is that there is no timeline for considering a name change.

It all started when limited partner Magic Johnson — who holds only four percent of the equity but who some are treating as if he runs the show — told Today that it’s an issue that will eventually be addressed. That somehow got twisted into Magic saying a name change will be considered after the season.

That isn’t what he said.

The smart move, if/when the Commanders decide to change the name, would be to make the process open and transparent. Figure out what the fans want. Given them ownership of the final selection. It will promote greater loyalty to the new name. While that would elongate the process, it would lay a solid foundation for a permanent new name.

In the interim, it’s possible the current name morphs into the preferred name. The wildly positive reaction to the sale of the Commanders will make people feel better about the fairly new name. It will create a bond to fans where perhaps there wasn’t one before. Thus, even though it’s a tangible connection to a disgraced former owner, it’s also the label that ushers in a new era of Washington football.

Some nevertheless are suggesting a return to the former name, the dictionary-defined slur that Daniel Snyder said he would all-caps never change before finally doing so. In a Friday tweet, Magic actually used the term in reference to the team’s alumni. Majority owner Josh Harris said it twice during a press conference on Friday.

We’re told the Commanders do not expect to bring back the abandoned name. That’s not the same as conclusively ruling it out. The fact that Magic and Harris both used it on Friday could possibly be regarded as an unofficial trial balloon. And Magic has the charisma to find a way to make a persuasive and compelling case for using it again, despite the clear concerns that led to its ouster.

For now, fans would likely welcome any name. As long as Snyder isn’t the owner, they’ll tolerate anything and everything else they otherwise wouldn’t like.

