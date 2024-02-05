Commanders hire Joe Whitt as defensive coordinator

Joe Whitt Jr. has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders.

New Commanders head coach Dan Quinn hired Whitt for the defensive coordinator job today.

Whitt spent the last three seasons working with Quinn in Dallas, where Whitt’s title was the secondary coach and pass game coordinator. Whitt was viewed as a candidate to take over for Quinn as defensive coordinator in Dallas, but instead he has followed Quinn to Washington.

The 45-year-old Whitt has previously been a defensive assistant in Atlanta, Cleveland and Green Bay.