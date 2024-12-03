 Skip navigation
Commanders hire Mark Clouse as new team president

  
Published December 3, 2024 06:24 PM

The Commanders continue their overhaul.

New owner Josh Harris has hired Campbell’s Company CEO Mark Clouse to serve as the new team president, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Clouse, who starts the new job in January, will report directly to Harris. Among other things, Clouse will lead the effort on the team’s next stadium.

Clouse has no sports experience. But the chief executive position entails a skillset that transcends industry categories. It’s about getting things done at a high level. Management. Leadership. Strategy. And as NFL franchises become more and more valuable, they should behave like major corporations.

The move comes at a time when the franchise is experiencing a post-Snyder resurgence, on and off the field. Fan support is up. Momentum for a new stadium is building.

On Monday, Harris and Commissioner Roger Goodell went to Capitol Hill to lobby for a bill that would pave the way for a potential return to D.C., at the site of RFK Stadium.

The bill won approval of the House of Representatives earlier this year. Last month, the bill advanced through the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, by a vote of 17-2.

The team’s location also puts Maryland (site of the current stadium) and Virginia in play to host the new venue. Clouse’s most immediate objective will be to strike the right deal in the right location, with a goal of opening the new stadium by 2030.