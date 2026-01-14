Commanders interviewing Brian Flores for defensive coordinator on Wednesday

With nine head coach vacancies, Brian Flores may end up getting one of the jobs.

But for now, he’s spending some time with a team that may like to have him as a top assistant.

Via multiple reports, Flores is interviewing with Washington for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The Commanders fired Joe Whitt Jr. after the completion of the regular season. Head coach Dan Quinn had taken back defensive play-calling duties during the season, making the move unsurprising.

After three seasons as Dolphins head coach, Flores spent 2022 with the Steelers as senior defensive assist nd linebackers coach. He’s been the Vikings’ defensive coordinator since 2023, but his contract is up, making him eligible to interview with other teams for a lateral move.

But PFT reported earlier this week that the Vikings are confident they’ll be able to retain Flores if he does not get a head coaching job.