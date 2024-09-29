 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders lead Cardinals 17-7 at halftime

  
Published September 29, 2024 05:21 PM

The Commanders’ scoring streak came to an end in the first half, but they still have a lead on the road in Arizona.

Brian Robinson and Jeremy McNichols ran for touchdowns on the first two Commanders possessions on Sunday and the defense forced three Cardinals punts after giving up a touchdown to open the game. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong’s second sack of the day ended Arizona’s final possession and the Commanders were able to drive for an Austin Seibert that extended their lead to 17-7 before halftime

The two touchdowns ran Washington’s scoring streak to 16 straight possessions, but the run ended when Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams picked off Jayden Daniels on a deep shot to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. It’s the first time the rookie has been picked off in the NFL and his second incompletion of the day led to Tress Way’s first punt since Week One.

Daniels was 11-of-11 for 95 yards outside of those throws and the Commanders have 124 yards on the ground. Murray was 9-of-13 for 70 yards and a touchdown pass to rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.