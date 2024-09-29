Commanders lead Cardinals 17-7 at halftime

The Commanders’ scoring streak came to an end in the first half, but they still have a lead on the road in Arizona.

Brian Robinson and Jeremy McNichols ran for touchdowns on the first two Commanders possessions on Sunday and the defense forced three Cardinals punts after giving up a touchdown to open the game. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong’s second sack of the day ended Arizona’s final possession and the Commanders were able to drive for an Austin Seibert that extended their lead to 17-7 before halftime

The two touchdowns ran Washington’s scoring streak to 16 straight possessions, but the run ended when Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams picked off Jayden Daniels on a deep shot to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. It’s the first time the rookie has been picked off in the NFL and his second incompletion of the day led to Tress Way’s first punt since Week One.

Daniels was 11-of-11 for 95 yards outside of those throws and the Commanders have 124 yards on the ground. Murray was 9-of-13 for 70 yards and a touchdown pass to rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.