Commanders list Austin Ekeler as questionable, Terry McLaurin off report

  
Published January 3, 2025 04:23 PM

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn mentioned earlier on Friday that the team will make a decision as to whether or not to activate Austin Ekeler off of injured reserve, but it appears the running back could be good to go.

Ekeler was a full participant in practice all week but is listed as questionable for the contest.

Ekeler went on IR after suffering his second concussion of the season.

While cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), safety Tyler Owens (ankle), and linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) were all ruled out earlier, center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (groin) are doubtful for the matchup against the Cowboys.

Receiver K.J. Osborn (illness) and long snapper Tyler Ott (personal) are questionable. Ott is attending a funeral and will travel separately from the team to Dallas.

Receiver Dyami Brown (hamstring), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), offensive tackle Andrew Wylie (groin), and receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) are all off the report and are set to play.

McLaurin missed Wednesday’s practice but was full on Thursday and Friday.