Commanders name Juan Castillo run game coordinator, Travelle Wharton OL coach

The Commanders announced a few title changes for members of their coaching staff on Tuesday morning.

Juan Castillo has been named the team’s offensive run game coordinator as he enters his second season with the team. Castillo was the tight ends coach last year and has also coached for the Bears, Bills, Ravens, and Eagles since 1998.

Todd Storm will move from assistant tight ends coach to the head job for that position group. This will be his fourth season in Washington.

The Commanders also formally named Travelle Wharton their new offensive line coach. Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this year that Wharton would be taking over for the departed John Matsko. The former Panthers offensive lineman spent the last three years as the team’s assistant offensive line coach.

Running backs coach Randy Jordan added a senior offensive assistant title to round out the moves. Jordan has been the running backs coach in Washington for 10 years.