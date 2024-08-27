 Skip navigation
Commanders, Northwest Federal Credit Union sign stadium naming rights deal

  
Published August 27, 2024 10:22 AM

The Commanders’ stadium officially has a new name.

The organization announced on Tuesday that it’s reached a naming rights deal with Northwest Federal Credit Union to call it Northwest Stadium.

The stadium had been known as FedEx Field from 1999 until FedEx opted out of its contract earlier this year. FedEx’s deal was set to expire in 2026.

Via The Washington Post, Northwest’s naming rights contract is worth more than the previous FedEx deal, which was worth $7.5 million annually. This new contract also does not preclude the Commanders from opening a new stadium before 2031, nor does it give Northwest the first option for naming rights on any new facility.

The Commanders will play their first game at Northwest Stadium in Week 2 when they host the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 15.