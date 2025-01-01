Commanders open 21-day practice window for Austin Ekeler

Help is on the way for the Commanders’ backfield as the club gets ready for the postseason.

Washington announced on Wednesday that the team is opening the 21-day practice window for running back Austin Ekeler as he comes back from injured reserve.

Ekeler went on IR after suffering his second concussion of the season against the Cowboys in Week 12.

Ekeler participated in the team’s walk-through on Wednesday morning.

“To have back on the field today was really cool,” head coach Dan Quinn said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

In 11 games this season, Ekeler has rushed for 355 yards with four touchdowns and caught 33 passes for 346 yards. He’s also averaged 31.3 yards on 19 kick returns.