 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders open 21-day practice window for Austin Ekeler

  
Published January 1, 2025 12:46 PM

Help is on the way for the Commanders’ backfield as the club gets ready for the postseason.

Washington announced on Wednesday that the team is opening the 21-day practice window for running back Austin Ekeler as he comes back from injured reserve.

Ekeler went on IR after suffering his second concussion of the season against the Cowboys in Week 12.

Ekeler participated in the team’s walk-through on Wednesday morning.

“To have back on the field today was really cool,” head coach Dan Quinn said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

In 11 games this season, Ekeler has rushed for 355 yards with four touchdowns and caught 33 passes for 346 yards. He’s also averaged 31.3 yards on 19 kick returns.