nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Commanders “optimistic” about Terry McLaurin playing in Week 6

  
Published October 6, 2025 03:53 PM

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin missed his second straight game with a quad injury on Sunday, but head coach Dan Quinn provided a hopeful update on his condition during a Monday press conference.

Quinn said he is “optimistic” about McLaurin’s chances of returning to face the Bears on Monday night in Week 6. Quinn said that “having an extra day never hurts” when it comes to McLaurin showing that he’s healthy enough to go.

Quinn said that he feels wide receiver Noah Brown and guard Sam Cosmi are also trending the right way at this point. He added that the practice week will still have to play out before any determinations are made.

McLaurin had 10 catches for 149 yards in the first three weeks of the season.