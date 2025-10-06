Commanders “optimistic” about Terry McLaurin playing in Week 6

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin missed his second straight game with a quad injury on Sunday, but head coach Dan Quinn provided a hopeful update on his condition during a Monday press conference.

Quinn said he is “optimistic” about McLaurin’s chances of returning to face the Bears on Monday night in Week 6. Quinn said that “having an extra day never hurts” when it comes to McLaurin showing that he’s healthy enough to go.

Quinn said that he feels wide receiver Noah Brown and guard Sam Cosmi are also trending the right way at this point. He added that the practice week will still have to play out before any determinations are made.

McLaurin had 10 catches for 149 yards in the first three weeks of the season.