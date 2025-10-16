Commanders put Drake Jackson on injured reserve

The Commanders signed defensive end Drake Jackson this week, but he won’t be making any immediate contributions to the team.

Jackson was placed on the team’s injured reserve list on Thursday. Per multiple reports, that was planned when he signed with the team and is part of his ongoing recovery from the torn patellar tendon that he suffered while with the 49ers in 2023.

Jackson did not play at all in 2024 and the 49ers released him this offseason. Jackson, who was a 2022 second-round pick, had 21 tackles and two sacks in his first two NFL seasons.

Dorance Armstrong, Jacob Martin, Von Miller, Preston Smith, and Jalyn Holmes will remain the defensive ends for the Commanders with Jackson out for at least four more games.