Commanders re-sign P Tress Way

Tress Way’s long run as the punter in Washington is set to continue.

JP Finlay of NBC Washington reports that Way has agreed to a new deal with the Commanders. It’s a one-year pact and the 2025 season will be Way’s 12th with the franchise.

Way punted 50 times during the 2024 regular season, which was his lowest figure since punting 49 times during a 16-game 2016 season. He did not punt at all in two games and then added a third in the team’s playoff win over the Buccaneers.

Way had a net average of 42.9 yards when he was called upon to kick and he also completed a 23-yard pass during the team’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.