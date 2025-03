Commanders wide receiver KJ Osborn is ready for another season in Washington.

The Commanders extended Osborn with a one-year contract today.

Osborn has only been in Washington since December, when he was claimed by the Commanders off waivers from the Patriots. The staff in Washington liked what they saw of Osborn enough to want him back in 2025.

Osborn was originally a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2020. He has 165 catches for 1,902 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career.