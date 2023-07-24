 Skip navigation
2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Commanders release Andrew Norwell

  
Published July 24, 2023 05:24 PM

Guard Andrew Norwell’s time with the Commanders has come to an end.

Word in May was that the Commanders would release Norwell once he was healthy enough to pass a physical and the end of the line for him came on Monday. The team announced Norwell’s release on Monday afternoon.

Norwell was placed on the team’s physically unable to perform list in May because of an elbow injury. He signed a two-year deal in Washington last year and started all 16 games he played for the team. Norwell has also played four seasons for the Panthers and four seasons for the Jaguars.

The move clears $4.38 million under the cap because it came after June 1. Chris Paul and Saahdiq Charles are expected to compete for the left guard job this summer.