Commanders release Andrew Norwell

Guard Andrew Norwell’s time with the Commanders has come to an end.

Word in May was that the Commanders would release Norwell once he was healthy enough to pass a physical and the end of the line for him came on Monday. The team announced Norwell’s release on Monday afternoon.

Norwell was placed on the team’s physically unable to perform list in May because of an elbow injury. He signed a two-year deal in Washington last year and started all 16 games he played for the team. Norwell has also played four seasons for the Panthers and four seasons for the Jaguars.

The move clears $4.38 million under the cap because it came after June 1. Chris Paul and Saahdiq Charles are expected to compete for the left guard job this summer.