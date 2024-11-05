Commanders release DE Efe Obada to make room for Marshon Lattimore

The Commanders released defensive lineman Efe Obada, the team announced Tuesday.

They needed the roster spot for cornerback Marshon Lattimore after acquiring him from the Saints.

Obada could return to the team’s practice squad.

He joined the Commanders in 2022 and has been on and off the roster since. Obada has played in four games this season, totaling three tackles.

He has played 78 games with three starts in seven seasons, also appearing in games for the Panthers and Bills.