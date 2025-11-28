Commanders release Robbie Chosen

The Commanders got a couple of injured wide receivers back on the practice field this week and they made a move to create space for them in the lineup on Friday.

They announced that they have released Robbie Chosen. The veteran, like all players released after the trade deadline, will be subject to waivers.

Chosen appeared in three games for the Commanders this season. He had five catches for 53 yards in those contests.

Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown have both been practicing for the Commanders this week. The team will issue injury designations for Sunday night’s game against the Broncos later on Friday.