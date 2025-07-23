 Skip navigation
Commanders reveal locker room changes after poor marks in NFLPA survey

  
Published July 23, 2025 02:34 PM

Commanders players slammed the team’s locker room setup in the most recent NFLPA survey of players, but they were singing a different tune after reporting to training camp.

The team’s locker room got an F grade in the survey and the team overhauled the area after the end of the 2024 season. The lockers now have cushioned chairs and dryers for wet uniforms while the sound system was upgraded along with the sauna, steam room and showers.

“It’s like the Four Seasons up in here! This is crazy. This is crazy. This is crazy,” safety Will Harris said, via the team’s website.

The Jets also unveiled a souped-up locker room this week after scoring poorly in the NFLPA survey and any teams that do poorly in the next one will likely take their cues from the two clubs as they try to improve reviews from their roster.