Commanders rule out Deebo Samuel for Sunday vs. Cowboys

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels will be without his top two wide receivers on Sunday in Dallas.

The Commanders announced today that wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out with a heel injury and is not making the trip to Dallas for tomorrow’s game against the Cowboys. Samuel had previously been listed as questionable.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin had already been ruled out, so Daniels will have to make do without his two best receivers against a struggling Cowboys secondary.

Commanders receivers Luke McCaffre, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore will be called upon to step up in the absence of Samuel and McLaurin.