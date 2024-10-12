Commanders rule out RB Brian Robinson for Sunday at Ravens

For the second straight week, Commanders coach Dan Quinn described running back Brian Robinson as a game-time decision on Friday. For the second straight week, the decision came a day early.

Last week, he was in. This week, Robinson is out for Sunday’s showdown against the Ravens.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, the Commanders ruled Robinson out on Saturday with a knee injury. Robinson did not practice all week.

Last week, he played in only the first half of a win over the Browns. He had seven carries for 18 yards and was not targeted in the passing game.

With Robinson, the workload will fall to Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols. The Commanders also elevated Chris Rodriguez Jr. from the practice squad.