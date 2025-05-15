Commanders scheduled for eight standalone games in 2025

Get ready to watch plenty of the Commanders in 2025.

After quarterback Jayden Daniels’ sensational rookie season that culminated in a deep postseason run, Washington is scheduled for a whopping eight standalone games in the coming season.

While the Commanders will start the season with a 1 p.m. Sunday home matchup against the Giants, they’ll have their first primetime game in Week 2 when they travel to Green Bay to play the Packers on Thursday night.

Washington will be heavily featured from Week 5 through Week 11, as the club will play the Chargers in Southern California for a 4:25 p.m. start time on FOX. Then in Week 6, Daniels will have his second matchup against 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on Monday Night Football.

In Week 7, the Commanders will host the Cowboys for another 4:25 p.m. start on FOX. Then it’s two primetime games in a row, with a Week 8 Monday night game at Kansas City followed by a Week 9 matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Seahawks.

The Lions come to town for a rematch of the divisional round in Week 10, slated for 4:25 on FOX. Then the Commanders go international, facing the Dolphins in Madrid for 9:30 a.m. start.

After a Week 12 bye, the Commanders will face the Broncos on Sunday Night Football for another primetime matchup.

The franchise will have a pair of 1 p.m. Sunday starts for road games against the Vikings and Giants before a special standalone Saturday matchup against the Eagles in Week 16.

Finally, the Week 17, Christmas Day game against the Cowboys is scheduled for a standalone slot at 1 p.m.

That’s makes eight standalone games with three more late-afternoon featured time slots for Washington’s 2025 schedule.